OKLAHOMA CITY — Richard James Widmar, 66, of Oklahoma City, formerly of Dubuque, passed away at his home on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Richard was born in Dubuque to Mildred (Wittmann) and James Widmar. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High school and Iowa State University. In 1982, Rich came to Oklahoma and worked for the Bureau of Land Management, doing most of his work with the Bureau of Indian Affairs until his retirement. He loved golfing, playing cards, antique cars, following sports (especially Iowa State) and spending time with family and friends.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Katie Widmar, of Chicago; sister, Joan (Jim) Luikart, of Geneseo, Ill., niece, Jessica (Jacob) Specht; and great-nephews and -niece, Ryder, Kasen, Gabriella and Knox Specht, of Annawan, Ill.; niece, Allison Luikart (Steven White), of Homer Glen, Ill.; family, Cheryl Widmar; and daughters, Megan (Justin Watson), Jessica (Fernando) Lino; grandchildren, Gabriel, Charlee, Aden and Mia; and many wonderful family and special friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 until 11 a.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, at Mueller Chapel in Linwood Cemetery, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in the cemetery. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.