WEST UNION, Iowa — Lester E. Steffens, 90, of West Union, Iowa died Friday, September 18, 2020, at his home in West Union.
Visitation will be Friday, September 25, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at Burnham-Wood-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, West Union, Iowa, and one hour before services at the church on Saturday. There will be a drive-in Funeral Service at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Eldorado, Iowa. Attendees will remain in their cars and listen to the service on 99.5 FM. Burial will follow at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery, Eldorado, Iowa, with Military Rites.