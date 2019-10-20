Frederick A. “Fritz” Kaufman, 76, of Potosi, Wis., died October 18, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial followed by Military Honors will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson, Wis., with Fr. Richard Leffler officiating. Family and friends may call on Monday, October 21, 2019, from 1 p.m. until time of service at the church. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Potosi is entrusted with his services. Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com