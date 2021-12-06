Averle Bevan Telegraph Herald Dec 6, 2021 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELLEVUE, Iowa — Averle Bevan, 97, of Bellevue, died on Saturday, December 4, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Bellevue.Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the church.Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, of Bellevue, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bellevue-iowa Jackson-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Ask Amy: Affair between neighbors leads to awkward silence Police: 1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque Dads step up to fill roles in Dubuque ballet performances Authorities: Man faces drug charges after alleged burglary attempt in Jackson County Death in a world of vaccines: With COVID-19 being preventable, why is the toll still ticking?