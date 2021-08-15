Catherine “Elaine” Klein, 89, of Dubuque died Thursday, August 12, 2021. Visitation will be from 3 to 8 pm Monday at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road where there will be a parish wake service at 7:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 am Tuesday at the Church of the Resurrection. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, masks are encouraged at the visitation and Mass.
Elaine was born November 24, 1931 in rural Bankston, daughter of Benedict and Kathleen (Hall) Heiberger.
She graduated from St. Clement’s High School, Bankston.
On January 20, 1953 she married Emmet N. Klein at St. Clement’s Catholic Church, Bankston. He preceded her in death on March 5, 2010.
Her faith was very important to Elaine; she said the Rosary daily and was a member of the Church of the Resurrection.
Her favorite thing was spending time with her large family including her many grandkids and great grandkids. She also loved quilting and embroidering. She was an avid baker; she always had baked goods to share with all. She especially enjoyed spending the holidays with her family.
She is survived by six children, Deborah (Dan) Hogan of Guttenberg, Donna (Chuck) Kluesner of Peosta, Robert Klein of Dubuque, Joseph (Lisa) Klein of Dickeyville,WI, Lois (Darin) Berning of Sun Prairie, WI, and Andrew (Sharon) Klein of Rickardsville; grandchildren, Jamie (Janet) Hogan, Terry (Melissa) Hogan and Ben (Ashley) Hogan; Chris Kluesner, Kayla (Ben) Osborn, Mike (Samantha) Schmidt, Tim (Aimee) Schmidt; Melissa (Matt) Lipska, Joshua (Connie) Klein, Amanda (Lee) Balko, Jessica (Brett) Opitz; Clara (Paul Moniak) Berning; Nicholas (Katelynne) Klein and Megan (Jeff Schilling) Klein; and 12 great grandchildren, Zachary and Ryan Hogan; Lauren and Brandon Hogan; Nathan and Abigail Hogan; Theodore and Margaret Osborn; Brynnlee and Haylee Schmidt; Hazel and Jonah Lipska; Harrison and Amelia Balko; and Ivanelle Klein; and one expected to arrive in February.
She is also survived by a brother, John (Jean) Heiberger and a son-in-law Fr. Steve Garner.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; two daughters, Cathy Kluesner in 1991 and Lori Garner in 2001, three sisters and brothers-in-law, Rosemary and Sylvester Pins, Eleanor and Cele Sigwarth and Loyola and Howard Morgan and sister-in-law Eileen Heiberger; parents-in-law, Andrew, Barbara and Marcella Klein; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Francis and Rita Klein, Clarence, Rosie and Dee Klein, and Harold and Ady Klein.
