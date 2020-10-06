SHULLSBURG, Wis. — William G. Webber, age 86, of Shullsburg, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Luther Manor Communities in Dubuque, Iowa.
Bill was born in Miami, Oklahoma, on August 29, 1934, the son of William G. and Monte L. (Denman) Webber. Bill was united in marriage to Mary Francis Morrow on July 14, 1956, at St. Matthew Catholic Church in Shullsburg, Wisconsin.
Bill lived most of his life in the Shullsburg area where he worked in the family business, Webber Well Drilling with his father and brother. They drilled wells all over the tri-state area until 1992, when they closed the business. Bill then worked for the Department of Natural Resources for the State of Wisconsin for several years, using his extensive experience in drilling to work with property owners to identify and fill old abandoned wells and mine shafts to improve the environment. Bill and Fran spent many years traveling to Donna, Texas, where they enjoyed the warmer weather and their “snowbird” friends, eventually moving there in 2012. Upon Fran’s death, Bill moved back to Shullsburg in 2015 to be closer to family and friends.
Bill is survived by many nieces and nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Fran; their daughter, Shelley; his brother, Robert; and half-brother, Alvin Reynolds.
Bill was proud of his Native American heritage and was a member of the Quapaw Tribe in Oklahoma. He enjoyed all sports, especially baseball, where he was a switch-hitter and played on many great Shullsburg High School and semi-pro teams. He was an avid Miners, Packers, Badgers and Cubs fan. Bill also took great pride in going to the annual high school reunion and remained very good friends with his classmates. Bill was very outgoing and a lifelong learner who loved to talk and share stories with friends and anyone he met. He was very proud of all of his nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.
Per his wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be a private burial at St. Matthew Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. A memorial fund has been established in Bill’s name and can be sent to: Webber, PO #534, Shullsburg, WI 53586.
The family would like to thank the staff at Luther Manor Communities for the loving care they provided Bill for the last two years.
Online remembrances and condolences can be made at ericksonfh@centurylink.net.