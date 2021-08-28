GALENA, Ill. — Helen M. Werner, 92 of Galena, IL, passed away Monday, August 23, 2021, at her home.
The funeral service will be 11 AM, Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Friends may call from 4 to 7 PM on Monday, August 30, 2021, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Galena.
Helen was born September 21, 1928, in Cuba City, WI the daughter of Alvin and Matred (Belken) Schmieder. She graduated from Cuba City High School with the class of 1946. Helen was united in marriage to Gordon Werner on June 14, 1949, at the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City and he preceded her in death on June 8, 1976. She worked for 27 years in the cafeteria of the Galena High School. Helen was a member of the Galena Elks Lodge. She loved camping with her family at the river of the lake’s campground in Bagley, WI, and never missed the opportunity to sit by the fire with family and drink a beer and eat popcorn. Helen traveled extensively with her dear friend Joan on the Galena Tri-State Tours trips. She sewed and crocheted many blankets for St. Mary’s Church. Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her children and her grandchildren. Helen loved sitting on her front porch to watch the birds and deer.
She is survived by her three children, Sharon (Bruce) Hansen, Terry (Hollie) Werner, and Chuck (Jackie) Werner all of Galena, two brothers, Dick Schmieder of East Dubuque, IL, and Wayne (Marlene) Schmieder of Cuba City, WI, a sister-in-law, Cathy Schmieder of Huntsville, AL, ten grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, brother, Bill Schmieder, and a sister, Eunice (Smede), brother-in-law, Norm Larkin, and sister-in-law, Joyce, and her in-laws, Louis and Bessie Werner.