Wanda Lee Schaller, 92, of Dubuque passed away Sunday May 29, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center.
Funeral services will be at 12:00 p.m. Wednesday June 1, 2022, at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road with Deacon David Roth officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.
Wanda was born on January 7, 1930, in Littleport, Iowa the daughter of Adrian and Lina (Liddy) Shaw.
She married Clarence D. Schaller on September 12, 1956, in Dubuque, Iowa, and together they had 5 children Curtis, Nancy, Lee Ann, Kathy, and Terry. She also played an integral role in reuniting Clarence’s children from a previous marriage, and welcomed Donald, Ellen, JoAnn, Mary, and Laura into her family.
Wanda was always busy being a wife and full-time mother, her world was all about children. Taking care of her family and her home was a full-time job for her. She did occasionally go out and loved dancing or just plain socializing with people. She also enjoyed trips to the casino with her friends, and whenever she won, they would tell her she had the “luck of the Irish”.
She is survived by her children Curtis (Renea) Schaller of Ely, Iowa, Nancy Schaller of Crystal River, FL, Lee Ann Frost of Dubuque, Kathy (Tom) Kelleher of Dubuque, Laura Schaller of Dubuque, JoAnn Schaller of Chicago, and Ellen Welp of Dubuque; she was grandmother of 19, great grandmother of 20, and great great grandmother of 4.
She was preceded in death by her parents Adrian & Lina, her husband Clarence, and children Terry Shaw, Mary Avery, Donald Schaller, Son-in-law’s Tom “Frosty” Frost and Dick Welp, a brother Reece Shaw, and a two sister Sharon and Virginia
The family would like to thank the staff of Stonehill Care Center for all the care they gave to Wanda.
