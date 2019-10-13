Randal L. “Zuba” Bublitz, age 63 of Dubuque, Iowa, completed his earthly journey on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at home, surrounded by his loving family. To celebrate Randy’s life, a Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Steeple Square, 101 East 15th Street, Dubuque, with Deacon Mike Ellis officiating. Family and friends of Randy’s may gather to visit prior to the service from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Steeple Square. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Tri-State Cremation Center is humbly serving Randy’s family.
Randy was born on May 4, 1956, in Dubuque, IA, the youngest son of William F. and Lois M. (McPoland) Bublitz. Randy was a proud graduate of Dubuque Senior High School, Class of ’74 and would go on to faithfully offer his time and talents with several businesses around town, including Inland Protein, the Wisconsin Barge Line, John Deere and the Chicago-Dubuque Foundry, with Eagle Window and Door being his most recent for the last 15 years. Randy’s work was always very important to him, as were the people he worked with. The Eagle Window company, and his friends there, had become his extended family over the years and his commitment to both was abundantly apparent to all whom he had befriended over time.
Randy always enjoyed spending free time with his family and friends outside of work also; with an afternoon out on the boat, or a weekend of relaxation while sitting around the campfire being among the top hits on his favorites list. Randy also enjoyed visiting and socializing on holidays and always while his Dallas Cowboys were playing to win.
Randy has been called home much too early for those who knew and loved him, to understand or accept. His independent and fun-loving spirit was the spark which has ignited the countless memories we will all embrace over the years to come, as we seek peace from our broken hearts. The tears we shed today are a beautiful reminder of all the love which Randy has so effortlessly bestowed upon everyone who crossed his path. Thank you, Randy, for all you’ve done, and may you find eternal peace until we meet again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Randy include his five siblings, Dan (Sue) Bublitz, Dubuque, IA, Gerald (Jill) Bublitz, High Point, N.C., Debra (Joe) Bush, Dina (Tom) Kremer and Lora (Chuck) David, all of Dubuque, IA; his seven nieces and nephews, Scott, Lisa, Chris, Kori, Kaylee, Zach and Benjamin; his goddaughter, Rebecca Schumacher; his significant other, Denise Burnett, Dubuque; along with numerous aunts, uncles, extended family, friends and neighbors.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A Randal L. Bublitz memorial fund has been established, which will be distributed among his favorite charities.
Randy’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Hermann, Dr. Tony, and Randy’s nurse, Laura, for all of their professional and compassionate care. Also, to all of Randy’s caretakers; including everyone on the benefit committee, Sliver and Randy’s sister, Deb, for always going above and beyond while clearly being continually motivated by love and not duty. And lastly, a very heartfelt thank you to everyone at Hospice of Dubuque, especially his nurses, Alisa and Edna, for always bringing comfort into our days when it seemed like none would be possible. May God bless all of you for your kind and generous acts toward our Zuba!
