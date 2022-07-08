PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Joel “Joe” M. Schambow, 62, of Platteville died on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at his home. Services celebrating Joe’s life will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 9, 2022 at the Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Friends may call from 4:00 — 8:00 PM, Friday, July 8, 2022 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, and from 9:00 AM until the time of the service Saturday at the church. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com
Joe was born on November 18, 1959 in Platteville, Wisconsin, son of Robert “Bob” D. and Darlene J. (Chapman) Schambow. He was united in marriage to Luanne Leistikow on June 17, 1995 at the Lutheran Church of Peace. Joe graduated from Platteville High School, class of 1978. He farmed on the family farm for many years. He then worked for Ingersoll Plumbing and Heating, Platteville, REM Wisconsin, Madison, caring for gentleman with disabilities. These last years he was facilities manager at UW-Platteville. Joe gave much of his time coaching track and football, where he had influenced many young women and men with his guidance. He coached track and football for Platteville High School and for the past few years he coached football for Cuba City High School.
Joe enjoyed gardening, still farming and playing cards, euchre, 500 or sheep’s head. Joe helped start and develop the Platteville Youth Football Program. He was an avid fantasy football fan, Pittsburgh Steelers, Badgers, Brewers and Bucks fan.
Joe is survived by his wife, Luanne; three sons, Derek (Rachel) Schambow, Cody Schambow and Brock Schambow; one brother, Jim (Brenda) Schambow; five sisters, Judy (Art) Temby, Jean Schambow, Joy (Michael) Oliverio, Janet (Mark) Stecklein and Julie (Jerry Sheldon) Schambow; sisters and brother-in-law, Lori (Dale) McIntosh and Mindy Leistikow; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Darlene and sister, Jayne, father and mother-in-law, Ray and Diane Leistikow and brother-in-law, Larry Leistikow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.