Joan Marie Taylor (Brandel) went peacefully to the Lord on the evening of October 6, 2019, one day after her 80th birthday. She died of complications from diabetes.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Ghost Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, with Rev. Father Steven Garner as the celebrant. After Mass, families and friends will celebrate in Joan’s life with a luncheon in Holy Ghost’s Paraclete Hall. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road, where a prayer service will be held at 4 p.m.
Born October 5, 1939, to Charles and Edna (Hirsch) Brandel in Dubuque, Joan graduated from Immaculate Conception Academy. After x-ray training, she served as a technician in Mason City, Iowa, and later at Xavier Hospital in Dubuque. She married Raymond J. Taylor on September 30, 1961, and they resided in Dubuque. Ray and Joan celebrated 58 years of marriage the week of her passing.
Joan is survived by her five children, Mark (Kelley) Taylor and Chris (Karen) Taylor, both of Dubuque, Dan (Sarah) Taylor, of Manchester, Iowa, Rea Ann (Dan) Paustian, of Granger, Iowa, and Sara (Joel) Fagen, of Arlington, Va. Her children cherished their mother, a love that was passed onto her grandchildren, Michael, Matthew, Rebecca, Katelyn, Hannah, Tanner, Millie, Isaac, Audrey and Eric. Joan is also survived by an older brother, Ronald (Dori) Brandel, of Dubuque; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and her parents-in-law, Francis and Dorothy Taylor, of Holy Cross, Iowa; and brothers-in-law, Frank Taylor, Charles Taylor, Joseph Taylor, Duane “Red” Even and Wayne Kahle; and a sister-in-law, Marie Taylor.
Joan was a stubborn, spunky lady of German descent, who loved the Lord and her family and especially, her little dog, Maddie. She loved to read romance novels, do puzzles, and feed her birds and the other assorted wildlife that visited her back porch. She loved Christmas and loved spoiling her grandkids even more. Those who knew her later in life knew that Tuesday was her favorite day of the week because every Tuesday her grandchildren Audrey (4) and Eric (2) visited her. Even when she couldn’t walk or care for a toddler, she insisted she couldn’t make any plans (including dialysis treatments) stressing the fact that she needed to babysit her grandkids.
Joan’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the many caregivers from No Place Like Home who compassionately cared for their mother as well as the doctors, nurses and staff from Tri-State Dialysis who supported their mother during her years of dialysis treatments.
