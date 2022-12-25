HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Mary C. Weber, 75, of Hazel Green, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at MercyOne, Dubuque, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at St. Francis de Sales Church in Hazel Green with Rev. Peter Auer officiating. Family and friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Monday, December 26 at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wisconsin, where there will be a parish scripture wake service at 3:45 p.m. Friends may also call on Tuesday from 9-10:15 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery.

