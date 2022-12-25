HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Mary C. Weber, 75, of Hazel Green, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at MercyOne, Dubuque, on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at St. Francis de Sales Church in Hazel Green with Rev. Peter Auer officiating. Family and friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Monday, December 26 at Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wisconsin, where there will be a parish scripture wake service at 3:45 p.m. Friends may also call on Tuesday from 9-10:15 a.m. at the church prior to the service. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mary was born on March 16, 1947, in Dubuque, Iowa, the daughter of Emil and Anna Mae (Jackson) Otting, and was the oldest of 12 children. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1965. She met Richard A. “Dick” Weber at the race track in Darlington during stock car races. Later they were married on August 28, 1965, in Dubuque. He preceded her in death on April 8, 2017.
Mary was employed at Gays Restaurant in Cuba City, WI, Chestnut Resort in Galena, IL and Lowe’s in Dubuque, IA. She retired in 2015. Mary taught religious education for 45 years, and was a past president of the Legion Auxiliary.
She was also a Girl Scout Leader for 15 years, including two trips to Nashville, TN for jamborees, and a Cub Scout Leader for seven years. Mary enjoyed reading, gardening, crafts, painting, sewing, knitting and holiday woodworking. She also loved traveling with her grandchildren.
Survivors include two daughters, Sheila (Kent) Kitelinger, of Dodgeville, WI, and Jodie (David) Rukamp, of Germantown, WI; two sons, Jeff (Michelle) Weber, Platteville, WI, and Scott Weber, Hazel Green; her grandchildren, Karissa (Austin) Henze, Jessica Kitelinger, Tyler and Derek Rukamp, Brittney and Brianna Smith, Jesse and Sydney Weber, and Danielle (Jon) Tiedt; a great-grandson, Shane Tiedt; and her siblings, Betty Otting, Emil Otting, Rachel Bartles, Rose Mary Heim, Phillip (Melissa) Otting, Grace Brady, Helen (Mark) Mitchley, Chris (Kevin) Lyght and Peggy Otting.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Dick Weber; her parents; three siblings, Sylvester Otting, Raymond Otting and Margaret (Johnny) Maize; a sister-in-law, Ruby Otting; a nephew, Brian Otting; and a great-nephew, Darren Bell.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Jeffrey White, the staff of MercyOne and Hospice of Dubuque.
In lieu of flowers, a Mary C. Weber Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807.
