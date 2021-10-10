CUBA CITY, Wis. — Deborah A. Schuchart, 69, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Wednesday, October 6, 2021.
A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 11th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI with Fr. Bernard Rott officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date. Family & friends may call on Monday, October 11th from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. Due to current health & safety guidelines for gatherings indoors, all attendees are asked to wear a mask and to follow social distancing guidelines. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Deb was born on November 23, 1951 to Robert & Betty (Bingham) Furlong in Cuba City, WI. She was a graduated from Cuba City High School and Southwest Technical College in Fennimore, WI. She married Edward Schuchart Jr. on August 20, 2016 in Dubuque, IA. Deb worked for over 25 years for Invensys and various other employers before retiring. Deb enjoyed quilting, crafting, fishing, watching PBR bull riding, 60’s music, an avid Green Bay Packers fan, but most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Deb is survived by her loving husband, Edward “Junior” ; 2 daughters: Michele (Adam Smith) Olson and Becky (Mitch) Fecht both of Hazel Green, WI; 2 sisters: Bobbie (Roger) Hoffmann of Bettendorf, IA and Cindy Weygandt of Sun Prairie, WI; a brother, Bill (Mary) Furlong of Mt. Pleasant, WI; 2 grandsons: Shane Borgstahl of Dubuque, IA and Dakota (McKenzie Schroeder) Soppe of Lancaster, WI; 4 brothers-in-law: John (Mary) Schuchart of Jacksonville, FL, Dave (Lori) Schuchart, Ronnie (Julie) Schuchart both of Cuba City, WI and Rick (Diana) Schuchart of Hazel Green, WI; a sister-in-law, Deb (Boo) Kurth of Hazel Green, WI; a mother-in-law, Maxine Schuchart of Platteville, WI, a beloved dog, Mike; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a daughter, Sherri Marshall, a sister-brother-in-law, Connie & Murph Brown and father-in-law, Edward Schuchart, Sr.
In lieu of plants & flowers a Deb Schuchart Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com