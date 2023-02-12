With sorrow we announce the death of Charles (Chuck) Edward Stoltz, 86, of Dubuque, IA and Scottdale, AZ. He passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023.

Born on July 31, 1936, Chuck was the youngest son of Edward and Bertha (Klingenberg) Stoltz. He had three older brothers- Elmer, Donald, and Bert, all WWII veterans. Like his brothers, Chuck felt it was important to serve his country. He joined the US Marine Corps and spent two years working up the ranks to Tank Battalion.

