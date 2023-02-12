With sorrow we announce the death of Charles (Chuck) Edward Stoltz, 86, of Dubuque, IA and Scottdale, AZ. He passed away on Friday, February 10, 2023.
Born on July 31, 1936, Chuck was the youngest son of Edward and Bertha (Klingenberg) Stoltz. He had three older brothers- Elmer, Donald, and Bert, all WWII veterans. Like his brothers, Chuck felt it was important to serve his country. He joined the US Marine Corps and spent two years working up the ranks to Tank Battalion.
After his service, Chuck earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Dubuque and a master’s degree from the University of Iowa. He also attended Northwestern University’s Executive Development Program. In 1998 he was honored with the degree of Doctor of Humane Letters honoris causa from the University of Dubuque.
In the fall of 1982, as President and Chairman of the Dubuque Packing Company, Stoltz sold the Dubuque plant and its Fleur-de-lis trademark to a group led by R.H. Wahlert. The packing plant then began operations as FDL Foods, Inc.
The Dubuque Packing Co. moved its headquarters to the Dubuque Building (formerly Roshek’s Department Store). In 1985 the headquarters moved out of Dubuque to Omaha, Nebraska, so it was more centrally located to its plants. At that time, the plants were processing primarily beef. The company again flourished and was later sold in a leveraged buyout.
Chuck was completely devoted to his family, especially during the years after his retirement. Chuck met his wife Jean in 1964 and they wed just a few months later. They were married for 45 years, until her passing in 2009. Chuck and Jean lived primarily in the Dubuque area and later Arizona as well. They also had homes for several years in Omaha (NE), Galena (IL), Sedona (AZ), and East Dubuque (IL). Chuck and Jean loved to travel together. Because the Pack did business with companies around the world, they were fortunate enough to visit many different places including Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, England, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and for many years, they made regular trips to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. After their son moved with his family to Israel, they made biennial visits to see their grandchildren. Chuck also took his children on his travels as well. Chuck and Jean took the entire family on a trip to Austria, Hungary, and the Czech Republic. He visited Germany and Italy with his daughter Jennifer. Chuck and Jean traveled with their son Michael on their first trip to Israel and Egypt. And he traveled to Russia, Finland, Sweden, and Norway with his son John.
Chuck loved Dubuque. His life has been part of the fabric of the City of Dubuque’s history. No matter where Chuck moved, he always ended up back in Dubuque. He wrote in a book for his children in 1991/92, “I truly love Dubuque and will always have roots there. Dubuque certainly has to be unique compared to other cities (at least it is to me.) Although the river’s greatest asset for the surrounding area is the commerce it brings, most people prize it for its beauty and its recreational value. The city is predominantly Catholic and brimming with beautiful churches. If you were born and raised in Dubuque it would be difficult to marry a local girl and not convert (like I did) if you were a non-Catholic. Dubuque is mostly blue collared and a strong union town. Dubuque has a personality of its own and if you grew up there, you can never leave and not return, even if only for a visit.”
Over the years, Chuck served on many corporate, educational, and charitable boards in Dubuque and Omaha, NE including the American Trust & Savings Bank, the Dubuque Bank & Trust, the Boy Scouts of Northeast Iowa, the Dubuque Boys Club, Finley Hospital, and the Wahlert Foundation. He served on the University of Dubuque board for 30 years and then was an emeritus member until the end of his life. He also served on the Business Advisory Councils both at Creighton and Marquette University and was a Director of the Myers Group in Omaha, NE.
He was on the boards of the National Independent Meat Packers Association and the American Meat Institute where he sat on their Executive Committees. He was the Chairman of the Board of eight satellite companies that all did business with meat packers. He was recognized during his many years in business as a wise counselor and served as a consultant to Beef America and Superior Industries of Omaha, NE.
He was on the Advisory Committee of the Omaha Country Club, he was the Co-chairman of the Midwest Boy Scouts Drive Campaign, and a member of the Rotary Club in both Dubuque and Omaha.
He was an avid tennis player and was a member of the University of Nebraska Athletic Director’s Club as well as the Dubuque Golf & Country Club, the Gainey Ranch Country Club (Scottsdale, AZ) and the Estate Club (AZ).
Chuck was preceded in death by his wife, Jean.
He is survived by his daughter Jennifer of Fox Point WI; his three sons, Michael (Ravit) of Northbrook IL, John (Aimee) of Wilmette IL, and Charles II (Janessa) of Camas WA; and his grandchildren Ariel, Barak, Ilan, Simon, Zoe, and Charles III.
The funeral will be a private ceremony with close family members present. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Celebrate Chuck’s life by donating to the University of Dubuque, the Dubuque Boys Club, Clarke University, or the Wahlert Foundation.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Chuck’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
