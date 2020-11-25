EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Claire A. Phillips, 75, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, November 22, 2020.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, private family service and burial will be held in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena, IL. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena is assisting the family.
He was born January 15, 1945, in Galena, the son of Franklin and Anna (Schoenfeld) Phillips. Claire graduated from Elizabeth High School, Elizabeth, IL. He was united in marriage to Patricia Paar on June 26, 1993, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Dubuque, IA.
Claire worked for John Deere Dubuque works for thirty-four years until his retirement in 2006. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on skid loaders and lawnmowers with his brother, Blaire.
Claire loved his time spent with family. He is survived by his wife, Patricia, of East Dubuque; two stepdaughters, Gwen (Rob) Meyer and Jodi (Steve Neuhaus) Winter, both of Dubuque; a stepson, John (Sheri) Winter, of Charleston SC; stepdaughter-in-law, Connie Winter, of Coldwater, MI; nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Blair (Betty) Phillips, of Scales Mound, IL, and Blaine Phillips, of Loves Park, IL; brother-in-law, Dennis (Karen) Paar, of Dubuque, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a stepson, Michael Winter; two brothers, Ellsworth “Bud” and Dennis Phillips; four sisters-in-law, Mary and Vicki Phillips, Barb Weis, and Diane Digman; and a brother-in-law, Bill Weis.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the first responders and EMS.
