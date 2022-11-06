Colleen C. (Timmerman) Thiltgen, 93, of Eagle Point Place, Dubuque, IA, formerly of Menominee, IL, passed away at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Eagle Point Place surrounded by her family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7th at the Nativity BVM Church at Menominee, with Fr. Dennis Vargas and Fr. Andy Upah as concelebrants. Burial in the church cemetery.
Family and friends may call from 2:00 — 5:00 p.m. on Sunday at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where the parish rosary will be recited at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Friends may also call from 9:30 — 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the church.
Colleen was born on March 25, 1929, in Galena, IL, the daughter of Henry and Agnes (Banfield) Miller. She was united in marriage to Leo W. Timmerman on May 24, 1950, at St. Mary’s Church in Dubuque, IA. He preceded her in death on March 30, 1994. She later married Cyril “Cy” Thiltgen on January 17, 1997, at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, IL.
Colleen was a homemaker and farmed with her husband Leo in Menominee Township. She and Leo also read electric meters for Jo-Carroll Electric. A former member of Nativity BVM Parish and the Catholic Daughters of America, Court Dubuque # 1287, and UAW Local # 94 retirees. She enjoyed gardening, playing cards and being with her family.
Surviving is her husband Cyril “Cy”; five sons, Bob (Bobbi) Timmerman, Jim (Barb) Timmerman and Dan (Ruth) Timmerman all of Menominee, Randy (Tina) Timmerman and Mike (Dori Ann) Timmerman both of Dubuque; 18-grandchildren, 16-Great Grandchildren and 6-great great grandchildren; step-children, Steve (Sue) Thiltgen of Dubuque, Mike (Linda) Larson of Grundy Center, IA, Jim (Julie) Thiltgen of Kieler, WI, Tom (Jackie) Thiltgen of Dubuque, and Dan (Cortessa) Thiltgen of Vinton, IA and their families; her brother, Howard Miller of Galena, IL, and sister-in-law, Phyllis Miller of Menominee, IL.
Colleen was preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Agnes, her first husband Leo, her siblings, Donald Miller and Doris Richards, and sister-in-law, Donna Miller.
Colleen’s family wishes to express sincere thanks to Hospice of Dubuque, especially her nurse Becky and to the staff at Eagle Point Place for the care provided to their wife and mother.
