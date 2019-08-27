Francis J. Bechen, 84, of Dubuque, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at Church of the Nativity, with burial at Mt. Calvary Cemetery immediately following.
Francis was born March 9, 1935, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Frank and Crescentia (Wathier) Bechen. He was a beloved school teacher for the DCSD for 30 years, teaching Spanish at Dubuque Senior and Hempstead high schools. He retired in 1998. Francis was a six-time Iowa Golden Gloves boxing champion and six-time Ringside World Masters Champion. He was also a boxing judge and referee for more than 40 years. He was recently inducted into the National Golden Gloves Officials Hall of Fame and received the Outstanding Judge Award. Outside of the boxing world, he enjoyed watching football, bowling, skydiving, fitness, and he traveled extensively. He was also a loving and supportive father and grandfather, pilot and member of the EAA, former member of Optimist Club and devoted member of the Church of the Nativity.
Francis is survived by five children, Dan Bechen, of Aurora, Ill., Darci (Austin) Bechen Terry, of Missouri City, Tex., Scott (Stephanie) Bechen, of Dubuque, Jeremy (Kate) Bechen, of Dubuque and Todd (Leslie) Bechen, of Des Moines; and nine grandchildren; he is also survived by four siblings, Richard Bechen, of Dubuque, Robert Bechen, of Dubuque, Zita (Larry) Elgin, of Dubuque, and Pauline (Harlow) Meyer, of Dubuque.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Olin Bechen; a sister, Ruth Becker; and a nephew, Greg Becker.
The family would like to send their special thanks to the boxing community, all his former students and dear friends who have brightened his life.