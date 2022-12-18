Duane Francis Crippes left this present life to be in the presence of the Father on August. 26, 2022 in Waterloo, Iowa at age 90.

Born in Dubuque, Iowa on June14,1932 he joins his parents Francis (Frank) John and Catherine C. (Deneey) Brother George A., many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Duane was born into humble beginnings his parents divorced when he was a small child and due to hard times, he and his younger brother George were placed and partially raised by St. Mary’s Orphanage. When Duane was a teenager, he was taken in by grandparents Peter J. and Margaret (Schmidt) Crippes of Holy Cross to help with the family farm little brother George followed when he was old enough. When he was a young man, he joined the U.S. Air Force serving in England during the Korean War. When he returned home, he held a series of jobs, last working for the University of Dubuque and Kennedy Mall till he retired. He was an avid walker, not owning a vehicle he walked and rode the bus all over Dubuque. You may have seen him. He was active in community volunteering Mission and other events until he fell on a morning walk in February of 2021.

