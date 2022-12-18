Duane Francis Crippes left this present life to be in the presence of the Father on August. 26, 2022 in Waterloo, Iowa at age 90.
Born in Dubuque, Iowa on June14,1932 he joins his parents Francis (Frank) John and Catherine C. (Deneey) Brother George A., many Aunts, Uncles and cousins. Duane was born into humble beginnings his parents divorced when he was a small child and due to hard times, he and his younger brother George were placed and partially raised by St. Mary’s Orphanage. When Duane was a teenager, he was taken in by grandparents Peter J. and Margaret (Schmidt) Crippes of Holy Cross to help with the family farm little brother George followed when he was old enough. When he was a young man, he joined the U.S. Air Force serving in England during the Korean War. When he returned home, he held a series of jobs, last working for the University of Dubuque and Kennedy Mall till he retired. He was an avid walker, not owning a vehicle he walked and rode the bus all over Dubuque. You may have seen him. He was active in community volunteering Mission and other events until he fell on a morning walk in February of 2021.
Before he passed, he wished to thank all of the folks at the Dubuque Rescue Mission and the A.A. Community for all the love, support and friendships. Duane credited these wonderful people for over three decades of sobriety.
Duane was everything Americana born on Flag Day he loved dogs, horses nature, tractors, farms, fairs, blueberry pancakes, postage stamps, coins, TV westerns , early country music, even attending the PBR bull riding finals in Las Vegas. He was a huge fan of John Wayne and any underdog. He leaves behind niece Jean Crippes of Sacramento, Ca. along with nephews, niece, cousins, and lots of friends. He will be truly missed by all but will live on in our hearts.
The family thanks all the wonderful people at Care Initiatives and the Dept. of Iowa Veterans Affairs.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made at any of Duane's favorite charities the local Animal Shelter, Dubuque Rescue Mission, Dubuque A.A.Chapter, St. Jude's Children's Hospital and Disabled American Veterans.
A celebration of life will be held in late spring 2023.
