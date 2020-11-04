Earl Joseph Alexander, 84, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on November 2, 2020, at Finley hospital with his children at his side.
A private family committal service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday at Asbury Cemetery and will be livestreamed for the public on the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home Facebook page.
Earl was born on April 20, 1936, in Lansing, Iowa, the son of Paul and Mabel Alexander. He married Gwendolyn Grace Hook on August 6, 1955, in Lansing, Iowa. Earl was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather. They had four children. He loved deer hunting, landscaping, going to the casino, cocktails and spending time with family.
Earl was a thoughtful man that never forgot special events in others’ lives. He was a proud retired John Deere worker of 32 years and still treasured the John Deere tractor.
Surviving are his four children: Earl Jr. (Angie), Gale Kelley, Paula (Richard Wagner), Penny Alexander; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild; foster grandchildren; his sister, Eleanor Homewood; and his sister-in-law, Joan Alexander.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; daughter-in-law, Jan Alexander; and son-in-law, Ed Kelley.
We would like to thank the staff at Finley Hospital for suburb health care and compassion during these trying times.