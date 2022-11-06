HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Paul D. Shellenberger, 83, of Hazel Green, WI passed away on Friday, November 4, 2022 at home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services with military honors accorded will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 9th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Pastor Gus Barnes officiating. Burial will be held at a later date. Family & friends may call on Wednesday, November 9th from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family.
Paul was born on August 10, 1939 to Lloyd & Florence (Wilson) Shellenberger in Toledo Township, IA. He served in the US Army Reserves and Wisconsin National Guard for over 20 years and was deployed overseas to Desert Shield & Desert Storm. He married Helen M. Champion on May 12, 1973 at the United Methodist Church in Hazel Green, WI. He worked at John Deere Dubuque Works until he retired in 1989. He was a member of the Hazel Green Temperly-Duncan Post #526, the Benton VFW Post #7896, Local 94 UAW, Hazel Green Lion’s Club and Hazel Green Fire Department & Area Rescue Squad. Paul enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, western movies (especially John Wayne movies), an avid Green Bay Packer’s fan, a good game of cards and he enjoyed his totties, but most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family & friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Helen; 3 sons: Lloyd (Marcella) Shellenberger of Glendale, CA, Gary (Angie) Shellenberger of Merrill, WI and James (Becky) Shellenberger of Beloit, WI; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; his beloved dog, Trixie; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers: Dean (Bev) Shellenberger & Lee Shellenberger and a sister, Barb (Stan) Bryson.
In lieu of plants & flowers a Paul D. Shellenberger Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Paul Shellenberger Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com
