PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Shannon R. Plowman, 42, died on Friday, July 3, 2020, at UW-Hospital, Madison, after heart complications.
A visitation will be held from 12 p.m. (Noon) to 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. A private family service will be held. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. In lieu of plants and flowers, memorials may be made to the Shannon Plowman Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Shannon was born on February 7, 1978, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Richard “Rick” and Christine “Chris” Travis. Shannon graduated from Cuba City High School in 1996 and then attended NICC where he earned an Associates Degree in welding. On August 20, 2016, he was united in marriage to his best friend and love of his life, Sonja Brogley in Dubuque, Iowa. Their marriage was built to last as they made it a priority to put their family and love for one another first, sharing the strong belief that marriage isn’t just about love, its about a commitment to the “long haul.” Shannon had a great love for working on cars, especially Subarus. He worked at the Auto Ranch in Dubuque for over 20 years. Shannon was well known for his wisecracks and sense of humor that could make anyone laugh. He also enjoyed riding his Harley with his wife, listening to music, and most of all, spending time with his beloved children.
Shannon is survived by his devoted wife, Sonja; six children, Brandon, Brianna, Brody, Elaina, Evelyn and Ashlynne; his parents, Rick Plowman and Chris Travis; sister, Shawn Perry; brother, Shane (Jenny) Plowman; father-in-law, Jack Brogley; brother-in-law, Josh (Jerilee Ashman) Brogley; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his uncle, Bill Plowman; his aunt, Linda McMurry; and mother-in-law, Veronica “Roni” Brogley.