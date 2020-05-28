GALENA, Ill. — Amanda E. Farrey, 34, of Galena, IL, passed away Sunday, May 24, 2020.
A committal service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Council Hill Cemetery, rural Scales Mound, IL. In accordance with state and federal guidance on gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will be receiving family and friends in groups of smaller than 10 after 9:30 a.m. at the cemetery. Strict social distancing will be encouraged. Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is assisting the family.
She was born December 17, 1985, in Hoffman Estates, IL, the daughter of David and Shelly (Leanna) Weide. Amanda graduated from Galena High School with the class of 2004. She was united in marriage to Chuck Farrey on June 2, 2018, in Gatlinburg, TN. Amanda worked for Prudential Insurance, Dubuque. She loved to go boating, movie night with her four girls, campfires at night, golf and traveling.
She is survived by her husband, Chuck; two daughters, Alexis and Katelyn, a son, Matthew; and three stepdaughters, Kaytee, Kristin and Ally; and stepson, Cody; her parents, Dave (Shelly) Weide; and her maternal grandmother, Virginia Leanna.
Amanda was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Herbert (Elizabeth) Weide, of McHenry, IL; and her maternal grandfather, Virgil Leanna, of Algoma, WI.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials are sent to, Amanda Farrey Memorial, c/o DuPaco Community Credit Union, 11375 Oldenburg Lane, Galena, IL 61036.
