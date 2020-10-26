Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Edwin P. “Ed” Banfield, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9-10:45 a.m. today, St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. today at the church.
Cletus J. Engelken, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 8-10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday,
Oct. 29, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
James S. Green, Dubuque — Visitation: 9-10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7 at the church.
Duane H. Hagen, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Guttenberg. Services: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28 at the church.
Lyle F. Kluesner, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, Bohnenkamp-Murdoch Funeral Home, Manchester, and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester. Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, at the church.
Barbara Langenbach, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, Sacred Heart Church, Dubuque.
Joseph Parker, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Savanna.
Kenneth J. “Kenny” Pickel, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30, Immaculate Conception Church Parish Center, Kieler and 10-10:45 a.m. Saturday,
Oct. 31 at the church. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31 at the church.
Lori A. Steger, Dyersville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville.