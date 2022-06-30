PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — John Frederich Hirsch, 82, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at his home of cancer. Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM, Saturday, July 2, 2022 at the Lutheran Church of Peace, Platteville. Rev. Denise Anderson will officiate. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 4:00 — 7:00 PM Friday, July 1, 2022 at the Lutheran Church of Peace, and also on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the John F. Hirsch Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made atwww.melbyfh.com
John was born on March 23, 1940 in Boscobel, Wisconsin, son of Edwin and Irene (Rice) Hirsch. He graduated from Boscobel High School in 1958 and attended UW-Stevens Point and UW-Platteville. John married Ardith May (Fivecoat) Stark on November 8, 1959. Together they had five children; Mark, Jon, David, Andrew, and Sarah.
On September 24, 1983, John and Vicki married. They raised Vicki’s three children, as well as John’s five. Vicki and John felt one of the greatest accomplishments of their lives was raising eight well-rounded, kind, loving, and successful children and sharing great memories with 15 cherished grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
John inspired many with his passion, zeal and appreciation for life. He led by example with kindness and humility. His life mantra provides us all with a great lesson that “every day is a good day”.
John was active, personally and professionally. John started his retail career at Gudies in Boscobel followed by 47 years as the store manager for Dick’s Supermarket in Platteville. He held positions including being a member of the Elks, Stone Cottage Planning, Platteville Township, Lutheran Church of Peace Trust Fund, City of Boscobel and Platteville City Committees, Chamber of Commerce for Boscobel and Platteville, and was a chairman for the Blackhawk Area Boy Scout Council and Relay for Life, Honorary Chairman.
John was very proud of his Boy Scout years including three years to Apple Canyon Scout Camp, three years to Dr. Freymiller’s cabin up North, and three years to the Boundary Waters in Minnesota. He went to Philmont, NM Scout Camp with his son, David, and ten years later again with step-son Ryan Simmons. He also enjoyed designing and building heirloom furniture for family members, raising roses, biking, hunting, trout fishing, cross country skiing, camping, hiking, reading and traveling.
In high school, John excelled in track enjoying the thrill of winning a good race or making a very good long jump. His most memorable track experience was a 1958 meet in Lancaster during his senior year when he won first place in four events including the 100, 200, long jump and anchor for the 4 x 100 relay.
John and his sons and friends enjoyed backpacking trips to the mountains of the Wind River Range in Wyoming — catching brook and cutthroat trout. On one of those trips, John caught a fish of a lifetime when he landed the largest fish of the trip, a kype-jawed massive 16 inch brook trout. John and Vicki spent many vacations with their children camping and hiking in the western mountains and states. In later years, John and Vicki traveled to Alaska, several Caribbean islands, and the southern and eastern states. John had visited all 50 states. John was very proud to have donated 15.5 gallons of blood to the Red Cross over the years.
John is survived by his wife, Vicki; children, Mark (fiancé, Chrissy Socash) Hirsch, Jon (Margaret Ruf) Hirsch, David (Kay) Hirsch, Andrew (Teresa) Hirsch; daughter, Sarah (Jay) Brant, Sheila Nally, Darcy (Shawn) Riley, Ryan Simmons; grandchildren: Christina, Steven, Cassandra, Tristan, Anna, Emily, Brittney (Pierick), Alexandra Hirsch, Brandon and Cameron Brant, Samantha and Connor Riley, Evan Nally, Sidney Ruf/Wong, Jaxin Makienruf-Stevens, and his Springer Spaniel, Jenny Lynne and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by one sister, Janet Mueller; brother-in-law David Thomas; and sister-in-law’s Debbie (Mike) Moen, and Brenda (Jerry) Nicolin.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Irene Hirsch; sister, Dorothy Thomas; brother-in-law, Gene Mueller, mother and father-in-law, Dolores and Clarence Jenny; and former wife, Ardith Stark.
A special thank you to Kim Martin of Grant County Hospice for kindness, care and guidance the past few months.
