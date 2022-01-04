Illa K. Adams, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, First Congregational United Church of Christ. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Jean A. Boots, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Marilyn A. Brehm, Kieler, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today Immaculate Conception Parish Center, Kieler. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Kieler.
John P. Conrad, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Eldon D. Denlinger, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Richard E. Donaldson, Beetown, Wis. — Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster.
Jean A. Hammel, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, Church of the Resurrection. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Mark Hillers, Edgewood, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, St. John Catholic Church, Delhi. Scripture service: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at the church.
Alvin J. Kilburg, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Raymond L. Kirpes, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 7, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the funeral home.
P. Joy Lippstock, La Motte, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, St. Joseph Key West Church.
Judy G. Nachtman, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester.
Michael Ripple, Des Moines — Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, St. Matthias Catholic Church, Cascade, Iowa.
Donald W. Saeugling, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 7, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Farley. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Vincent Schrunk, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
James A. Wolf, Bankston, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today and after 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Wednesday, St. Clement Catholic Church, Bankston.
Bernard M. Zenner, Dubuque — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.