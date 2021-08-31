Mary L. Hubbard Telegraph Herald Aug 31, 2021 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save ASBURY, Iowa — Mary L. Hubbard, 93, of Asbury, died on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021.Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, where services will follow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Asbury-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today 2nd local resident dies following motorcycle crash Police: 1 arrested after man's head put through window on Main Street in Dubuque U.S. 20 project on edge of Dubuque to mark another milestone Biz Buzz: New Epworth business a hit; Galena recreation business opens; expanded dining at Dubuque casino UPDATE: River crests at Elkader; 4th-highest on record