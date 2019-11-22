LANCASTER, Wis. — Ethel M. (Bailie) Schneider, age 84, was called home to be with the Lord at her residence in Lancaster, Wis., on Monday, November 18, 2019, after a short battle with cancer.
She was born August 10, 1935, at home in North Lancaster Township, daughter of Paul and Geneva (Vesperman) Bailie. On August 14, 1959, she was united in marriage to Robert Schneider at the First Baptist Church in Lancaster. He preceded her in death on February 1, 2010. Ethel was a devoted pastor’s wife and served the Lord faithfully for 52 years, doing whatever needed to be done. She was a homemaker and a babysitter to many of the area’s children; she considered them her children and grandchildren. Ethel loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved watching any sports teams that her kids liked and kept up with the Lancaster Flying Arrows because her babysitting boys played on the football team.
Ethel is survived by her four children, Jim (Kathy) Schneider, of Avon, Ind., Dave (Robin) Schneider, of Alton, Ill., Andy (Lori) Schneider, of Wrightsville, Pa., and Rachael Schneider, of Lancaster; eight grandchildren, Paul Schneider, of Indianapolis, Ind., Pam (James) Baskerville of Avon, Cyndi (John) McCormick of Midland, Mich., Beth Schneider, of Knoxville, Tenn., Missy Schneider, of Vine Grove, Ky., Kayla (Jason) Squire, of Bel Air, Md., Marie Schneider, of Fairplay, Colo., and Ben Schneider, of York, Pa.; many great-grandchildren; a brother, James (Beth) Bailie, of Hillsboro, Ill.; a sister, Linda (Bob) Folden, of Greenville, Texas; a sister-in-law, Helen Bailie, of Wesley Chapel, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Ethel was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Robert; an infant brother, Reuben; a brother, Clayton; and a sister, Alice (Andy) Rich.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Lancaster with Bob Folden officiating. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery in Lancaster.
In lieu of plants and flowers, an Ethel M. (Bailie) Schneider Memorial Fund has been established.
