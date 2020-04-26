EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Madonna C. (Erner) Knockle, 99, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, IA, surrounded by her family.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary’s Church in East Dubuque, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery.
Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will not be having a public memorial at this time. A celebration of Madonna’s life will be held at a later date.
Madonna was born on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 1921, in East Dubuque, the daughter of William J. and Alvera M. (Roth) Erner. She was a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy, the class of 1940. Madonna was united in marriage to Julius J. “Dude” Knockle on November 28, 1940, at St. Patrick’s Church in Dubuque. He preceded her in death on January 2, 1975.
She was a lifelong member of St. Mary’s Parish and its Altar & Rosary Society. Madonna formerly was employed at Roshek’s Dept. Store, Armstrong’s and Shamrock Imports until her retirement.
She loved doing calligraphy, working with ceramics creating many artistic pieces, her cats, the color blue, trips with her friends, and driving her car into her early 90s. Shopping was on her weekly to-do list. Madonna looked forward to receiving calls, cards and visits from her two nieces, Kathy and Mary, and their husbands, Denny and Dale, and cousins Merla and Eugene.
She is survived by her three children, Sharon Kramer, of East Dubuque, Sandra Bertsch (significant other Glen Callahan), of Dubuque, and Gary (Carol) Knockle, of Peosta, Iowa; and a blended family of 9 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and 1-great-great grandson, James Steven Cavanaugh.
Madonna was preceded in death by her parents, William and Alvera; her husband, Julius “Dude”; two sons-in-law, James Kramer and James Bertsch; a grandson, Danny Kuhle; her sister, Eva (Francis) Verbugt; nephew, Dean Verbugt; and in-laws, Annabelle (Clem) Carbine, Walter (Bernice) Knockle, and Milton (Ina) Knockle; and her special cats, Princess and Roach.
Sharon, Sandy and Gary wish to thank the nurses and staff at Stonehill Care Center and Hospice of Dubuque for the wonderful care provided to their Mother.
A Madonna C. Knockle memorial fund has been established and may be sent to: Sharon Kramer, 18360 Kramer Rd., East Dubuque, IL 61025.
