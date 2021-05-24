DENVER, Colo. — Thomas James (T.J.) Stender, 53, of Denver, Colorado, passed away unexpectedly on April 13, 2021.
T.J. was born on November 27, 1967, in Dubuque, Iowa, to Bonita M.( Bonnie) and Thomas D. Stender. He attended St. Columbkille’s grade school, Wahlert High School and Loras College. He worked in banking and finance. T.J. enjoyed many of the sports Colorado had to offer, especially snow skiing and fly fishing. He also enjoyed skateboarding in his younger years. T.J. had a great sense of humor and could tell a fine story. He loved his family and his friends.
T.J. is survived by his mother, Bonnie, of Dubuque, Iowa; and his sister, Ami, and her husband, Dick, of Davenport, Iowa. He was preceded in death by his father, Tom; his grandparents, Virginia and Dave Stender and Mary and Ralph Speltz; as well as several aunts and uncles.
WE LOVE YOU, T.