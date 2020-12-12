Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Mary A. Baker, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Bloomington.
Paul P. Ehlinger, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade.
Steve Goltz, Monona, Iowa — Services: 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, Monona Cemetery.
Harold Hilliard, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Grandview United Methodist Church, Dubuque.
Celina A. Houtakker, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Church, Benton. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Lawrence Neuman, Independence, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. today, Trinity Bible Church, Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Helen E. Ruroden, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona.