Yvonne “Bonnie” Irene (Wernimont) Lorenz, 84, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday January 19, 2022, at home.
Visitation will be from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a funeral service will be held at 6:30 p.m. with Msgr. James Miller officiating. Burial will be at a later date in St. Patrick Cemetery, Epworth, Iowa.
Yvonne was born on February 9, 1937, to Joseph and Mildred (Messercnect) Huber in Dubuque, Iowa. She attended Immaculate Conception Academy. She married David R. Lorenz on October 13, 1956, and then later remarried to Vincent Wernimont. For most of her working career she was a cleaning lady in many homes in Dubuque. She also worked at Christopher & Banks as a stock associate for nine years.
Bonnie was loved by many. She loved family dinners, going to the casinos, and playing bingo. She always had a great sense of humor and got along with everyone. Her pleasant and positive attitude towards life was infectious and always left you with a smile on your face.
She is survived by her son David R. (Rhonda) Lorenz; daughter Victoria (David) Widmeier-Klauer; ten grandchildren; many great grandchildren; and many step-great grandchildren.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her sister Rosemary “Bootsie” Kline and son-in-law Tim Widmeier.