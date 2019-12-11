ELGIN, Iowa — Leslie Guyer, 75, of Elgin, Iowa, died on Monday, December 9, 2019.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019, at West Clermont Lutheran Church in Clermont, Iowa. Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, also at the church. A one-hour visitation will precede services on Saturday at the church. Burial will follow at God’s Acres with military honors in Clermont. Schutte-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Clermont is helping the family with arrangements