NORTH BUENA VISTA, Iowa — Shirley A. Brimeyer, 86, of Manchester formerly of North Buena Vista, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Sunday, January 16, 2022 at Regional Medical Center in Manchester.
Visitation will be held from 2-7 p.m. on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at Kramer Funeral Home in Holy Cross. Visitation will continue before mass on Monday, January 24, 2022 at the North Buena Vista Hall beginning at 10:00 a.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, January 24, 2022 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in North Buena Vista, with burial in the IC cemetery. Rev. Marvin Bries will officiate.
Shirley was born on September 3, 1935 in North Buena Vista, the daughter of Benjamin and Catherine (Meyer) Breitbach. She married Harvey Brimeyer on January 11, 1958 in North Buena Vista. Together they raised seven children in a log house on the banks of Plum Creek. She said those were the happiest days of her life. Shirley taught her family the important things in life: hard work and love of family. She gardened, canned, and sewed for the kids. She enjoyed a good game of cards, board games, crocheting, bowling, and taking her kids fishing on the banks of the Mississippi.
Survivors include her children: Christine “Chris” Ross of Dubuque, Pam (Sam) Steffen of Peosta, Jeff (Donna) Brimeyer of North Liberty, Doug (Jan) Brimeyer of Jackson, Wyoming, Susanne (Bill) Scherbring of Manchester, Fred (Judy) Brimeyer of North Buena Vista, daughter-in-law, Maritza (Max) Brimeyer Quezada of Tampa, FL, 16 grandchildren: Andy Ross, Jessica (Randy) Lehman, Melissa Brimeyer, Sarah (Shane) Steffen-Hosch, John (Andrea) Steffen, Lisa (Jeremy) Shelton, Natalie Brimeyer, Matt Brimeyer, Kyle Brimeyer, Ashley Brimeyer, Kara (Mitchell) Skul, Tyler Scherbring, Katie (Nazar) Kulchytskyy, Kelley Scherbring, Emma Brimeyer, Samuel Brimeyer, 8 great grandchildren, brother, Dave (Mary Lynne) Breitbach of North Buena Vista, in-laws: Don Ludovissy, Greg Brimeyer, LaVonne Brimeyer, Ginny Brimeyer, Stella Hefel, Laura (Leon) Sigwarth, Carol Ellsworth and Norbert Tressel.
She was preceded in death by husband, Harvey in 2008, a son, Paul H. Brimeyer in 1997, siblings: Anna Marie (Don) Jestel, Doris (Bob) Whelan, James (Mary Lou) Breitbach, Pat (Ruthie) Breitbach and Mary Ludovissy, in-laws: Robert Brimeyer, Alvin Brimeyer, Nick (Verna) Brimeyer, Selma (Bill) Boyce, Carol Brimeyer, Earl Brimeyer, Matt Hefel, Rex Elsworth and Mildred “Mib” Tressel.
Shirley’s family would like to thank Jayne Rolfe of Circle of Life Caregivers of Strawberry Point, Melissa Hutchinson, and the staff at Regional Medical Center of Manchester for all the compassionate care they showed to their mom.
