ASBURY, Iowa — William H. “Bill” Schrobilgen, 93, of Asbury, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. today at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a virtual hug to Bill’s family. The Mass of Christian Burial for Bill will be 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Church of the Resurrection, with Rev. Father Phil Gibbs as the Celebrant. The church kindly requests that all attendees practice social distancing and requests that masks be worn. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery. The service will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
William was born May 1, 1927, in Center Township, Durango, IA, the son of John and Clara T. Momberg Schrobilgen. On September 16, 1950, he married Marlene K. Dietz at St. Philomena Catholic Church, Asbury. She died October 30, 2018. He worked at A.Y. McDonald Manufacturing Company for 411/2 years, where he was an active member of Machinist Union Local #1238, retiring May 1, 1989. He was a longtime member of Church of the Resurrection and Timberline Golf Course. He was the grandchildren’s #1 fan at all of their sporting events. He was a diehard Chicago Cubs fan and loved flying the “W”. He enjoyed playing Euchre, and Bingo at the Village Coop. He also enjoyed bowling, and biking on the Heritage Trail. His smile was infectious.
Bill is survived by his children, Cynthia Thommen, of Dubuque, Cathy Haigh, of North Buena Vista, Terry (Barbara) Schrobilgen, of Cassville, WI, Thomas Schrobilgen, of Dubuque, Susan (Robert) Humke, of LaMotte, Timothy (Rose) Schrobilgen, of Hawaii, Amy (Tim) Bemis, of Dubuque, and Jodi Schrobilgen, of Dubuque; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one brother, Donald Schrobilgen, of Asbury; four sisters, Ann Hall, of Dubuque, Kathleen Ackerman, of Dubuque, Marlene Luchsinger, of Dubuque, Jeanette Lincoln, of Independence, IA; and his in-laws, Janann “Nan” (Charles) Higgins, of Florida, and Karen (Donald) Schaufler, of New York, Robert Massey, of Asbury.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, John Schrobilgen Jr.
A special thank-you to Hospice of Dubuque, especially Betsy and Ryan, Dr. Ryan Stille and his nurses, his beloved friends and neighbors at The Village, and Dad’s Resurrection church family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Church of the Resurrection and Hospice of Dubuque.
