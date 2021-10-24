Joy Lawrence Myers, 92, of Dubuque, IA, and formerly of Wickliffe, OH, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021, at home.
A family celebration of life will be held at a later date. Private interment will be in Ohio National Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque. Condolences may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Joy was born November 8, 1928 in Wickliffe, OH, the daughter of Ralph Earl and Gertrude Rosinna (Cline) Lawrence. She married Jim Myers, and they were married for almost 50 years, until he preceded her in death in 2002. Joy was a resident of Wickliffe, Ohio for 37 years, and of Mentor, Ohio for 23 years. She graduated from Wickliffe High School in 1947, and Beacon College in Wilmington, DE. Joy was employed as an Accounts Receivable Clerk for Star Beacon Newspaper for 20 years, retiring in 1991.
In 2002, Joy relocated to Dubuque, Iowa. She enjoyed quilting, weaving, and knitting.
Joy is survived by her children, Nancy (Gordon) Miller of Hampton, IL, Peggy (Bob) Migliori of Price, UT, Janet (Tom) Kreek of Price, UT, and Jim Myers of Painesville, OH. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her brother, Ralph Lawrence.
Memorials may be made to the Dubuque and Jackson County Habitat for Humanity, 900 Jackson St., Ste LL5, #2E, Dubuque, IA, 52001.
The family would like to thank the staff of Hospice of Dubuque.