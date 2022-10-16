Dean James Neuhaus, 65, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away Friday, October 14th at home surrounded by his family following a brief battle with cancer.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 29th from 4pm to 8pm at the Eagles Club in Asbury. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com
Dean was born June 11, 1957 in Dubuque, Iowa the son of Edward and Norma (Kall) Neuhaus. He was united in marriage to his “three fries short of a happy meal gal” Sandy McDermott on March 18, 1985 in Sarasota, Florida.
He worked many different jobs over the years from mechanics to factory work and finally decided to join the retirement crew in 2020 when he retired from Custom Precast in Cascade.
During Dean’s short 65 years here with us he left his mark on everyone he met. He made a friend everywhere he went. Dean enjoyed shooting the breeze with friends, family and strangers; especially on his family vacations to Florida. Dean also enjoyed playing a friendly game of Euchre, watching his Cubs play, and working on his kid’s cars at any given moment. Anyone who knew Dean knew he loved to cook; his famous motto was “if you leave here hungry its your own damn fault”. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. Being Papa to his 13 grandchildren meant so much to him. They will greatly miss his jokes, tricks and sneaking of money into their pockets.
He is survived by his loving wife Sandy of 38 years. His children Michelle (Jeff) Thomas, Amanda (Joey) Kennedy, Patti (Jon) Jorgenson, Edward “Bud” (Sarah) Neuhaus, Michael “Mic” (Shawn) Neuhaus, Dean “Jr” Neuhaus (Tricia Hirsch), Tyler Neuhaus, and Jamie (Jill Smith) Neuhaus. His grandchildren: Andrew, Alex, Addy, Payton, Gunner, Sophia, Gracyn, Remmington, Stella, Kenlee, Jocelyn, Elora, and Joseph. Brother David (Betty) Neuhaus and sisters Doris Marshall, Debbie (Cary) Mandelka and many nieces, nephews and brother and sister in laws.
He was preceded in death by his parents Ed and Norma, father-in -law Joe McDermott, and brother in laws, Jimmy McDermott, Axel Seikola, and Jim Ernzen and Moose.
Dean’s family would like to thank Kelli and the rest of the team at Hospice of Dubuque for all their support and care. A special thank you to Bill and Colleen (Dean’s girlfriend) McDermott for being more than family; but good friends to him.
A Dean Neuhaus memorial Fund has been established at Dutrac Community Credit Union in the name of Sandy and Dean Neuhaus.
