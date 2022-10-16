Dean James Neuhaus, 65, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away Friday, October 14th at home surrounded by his family following a brief battle with cancer.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 29th from 4pm to 8pm at the Eagles Club in Asbury. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com

