Tom Burkart, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, St. Columbkille Catholic Church.
John Frick, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, Church of the Resurrection. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Jeanette Hess, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. today, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Carole J. Hutchinson, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
Alberta Koltes Lahey, Sherrill, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Sherrill.
Randall J. Koster, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the funeral home.
Jerome McCurdy, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Anna L. Theisen, Edgewood, Iowa — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.