Leonard “Lenny” Leib, Jr, 71, of Dubuque passed away peacefully on December 15, 2021 at Unity Point Medical Center following complications with COVID pneumonia.
Lenny was born on November 16, 1950, the son of Leonard Leib, Sr. and Freda (Ward) Leib. He attended Dubuque Senior High, where he lettered in football and excelled at wrestling as the state runner up in the heavyweight division in 1969. Shortly following his graduation in 1969, Lenny was employed by John Deere Dubuque Works, holding various positions until his retirement in 2004. Lenny married Sally Ackerman on October 28, 1972.
Lenny was passionate about outdoor activities. He liked to camp and could be found in his tree stand during bow hunting season (where he got many bucks to brag about in the off seasons). Lenny was always most comfortable on one of his many touring motorcycles, and would often take trips to the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. He loved to spend time with his family and his six grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Freda and Leonard, Sr.
Lenny is survived by his wife Sally, his children Jesse, Maija (Chuck) Thomas, and Ehren (Heather Hansen), his four siblings, Brenda McCristy Boetel, Patti Leib, Jeanie (Glenn) Naab, and Brian (Robin) Leib, as well as his grandchildren.
The Leib family would like to acknowledge Lenny’s longtime friends Ray, Arnie, and Barry. Thank you for always being there for Lenny.
The Leib family also would like to extend their gratitude to the ICU staff at Unity Point Finley Hospital. Thank you for the wonderful care you provided and your tireless efforts to combat COVID-19.
A private family celebration of life in honor of Lenny will be held at a later date. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa assisted the family.
Lenny was beloved by his family and will be missed.