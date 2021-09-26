Maximo Crisologo Damaso, 87, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by immediate family on Thursday, September 16, 2021 after a short illness.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Monday September 27, 2021 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory 3860 Asbury Road.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Maximo will be 10:00 am Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with Father Jim Goerend as the Celebrant.
Max was born May 16, 1934 in Morong, Rizal, Philippines. He graduated from Morong High School in 1955 and from Cebu Institute of Technology in 1963 with a BS in Mechanical Engineering.
He married Celestina “Celing” Mateo Cruz (Morong High School class of 1957) on April 26, 1964. Max and Celing emigrated to the United States in 1968 and made their home in Dubuque, Iowa. Max worked as a draftsman at John Deere Dubuque for over 20 years. He invested in real estate and spent his free time upgrading and repairing properties to provide comfortable apartments for his renters. Max loved gardening and enjoyed sharing his produce with friends and family. Max was always busy, sometimes manufacturing work for himself.
Max is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Celing, and 3 children: Raymund (Shari) Damaso of Robins, Iowa, Marinela (Arnold) Inguito of Winchester, California, and Richard Neil (Jamie) Damaso of New Milford, Connecticut. He also leaves behind 6 grandchildren: Miles (Haley) and Maria (fiancé Sam Hagerman) Damaso, Carmina and Catheryn Inguito, and Ari and Selah Damaso. Max also leaves behind a large extended family in the United States that he has loved and served in countless ways. They include siblings and their families: brother Fermin (late Mercy) San Marcos and children Ferdinand (Lalaine, Bryan, Eugene), Rosemarie (Sydney) Tunque, and Rachelle (partner Zeb Restante); brother Ruben (Norma) Rivera and children Rico (Lupe, Randee, Royce, Romnic, Ruel, Mina), Roderick (Sophie) and Rodel (Alison, Raelyn, Ryder); sister Lynne (Ernesto) Santiago and children Jensen and Erlyn; sister Leonisa (Jose) Irabagon and children Jerold (Jennifer, Jacob, Jadon), Joy (Alex Aldas, Abigail, Ariana), and Jon (Talia, Xalyra, Reomi); sister Leonila (Alex) Bacosse and son Lawrence (Cecile and Megan). Max is also survived by several siblings who remain in the Philippines.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Max’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.