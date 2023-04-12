Donald A. “Don” Guler, 88, of Dubuque passed away Saturday April 8, 2023, at Luther Manor Grand Meadows in Asbury.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until noon with a funeral service beginning at noon on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road with Rev. Karen Candee officiating. Military Honors will follow by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Burial will be at Linwood Cemetery.

