Donald A. “Don” Guler, 88, of Dubuque passed away Saturday April 8, 2023, at Luther Manor Grand Meadows in Asbury.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until noon with a funeral service beginning at noon on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road with Rev. Karen Candee officiating. Military Honors will follow by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. Burial will be at Linwood Cemetery.
Don was born on February 7, 1935, in Dubuque, the son of Donald and Idel (Atkinson) Guler. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School and then entered the U.S. Navy along with his brother (Loren) and served from 1954 to 1958. After his service he returned to Dubuque and on May 23, 1958, he married Ellen Glasson at Summit Congregational UCC Church. He worked in construction with his dad and brother for a few years before he began his 30-year career with the Milwaukee Railroad until his retirement.
He was an avid antique tractor puller and attended and pulled in many events with the Hawkeye Antique Tractor Club along with his brother-in-law Carl Finzel. He also enjoyed traveling, especially the trips to Georgia (Tony) and California (Doug) to enjoy family time.
He is survived by his wife Ellen, three sons Doug (Shari) Guler of Folsom, CA, Tom (Judy) Guler of Dubuque, and Tony (Leslie) Guler of Grovetown, GA, four grandchildren Logan, Austin, Chloe, Nathan, two sisters Nancy Finzel of Hazel Green, and Ellie (Ron) Craff of Dubuque, a sister-in-law Mary “Pat” Guler of Dubuque and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Loren Guler, and a brother-in-law Carl Finzel.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Luther Manor Grand Meadows especially his niece Jessica Konrardy, along with Hospice of Dubuque for all the wonderful care they gave to Don.
