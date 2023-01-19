ELIZABETH, Ill. — Donald L. Stadel, age 70, of Elizabeth, IL, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, as the result of accidental drowning in the Mississippi River near Ferry Landing, rural Galena, IL.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023, at the Scales Mound United Methodist Church, with Rev. Libby Rutherford officiating.
Visitation will be from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the Miller-Steinke Funeral Home in Scales Mound and from 9:30 — 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the church.
Don was born on September 9, 1952, at Shullsburg, WI, the son of Raymond L. and Mary Ann (Werner) Stadel. He was a graduate of Scales Mound High School, the class of 1970.
Don was united in marriage to Sheri M. Smith on October 11, 2014 his companion of 21 years.
Don owned and operated Territory Construction Company until his retirement.
He loved fishing, ice fishing, spending time at his cabin on the Mississippi River and his dogs.
Surviving is his wife, Sheri; two sons, Brandon (Amber) Stadel of Asbury, IA and Barret (Candace) Stadel of San Diego, CA, his four step-children, Luke (Misty) Gille of Springtown, TX, Josh (Ryann) Gille of Burleson, TX, April Snyder of Lovettsville, VA and Sterling (Victoria) Willbanks of Elizabeth, IL; 15 grandchildren; his siblings, Sharon Webster of Scales Mound, IL, Gary (Carla) Stadel, Debbie Walters and Donna (Keith) Gerlich all of Elizabeth; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Mary Ann; and brothers-in-law, Ron Webster and Randy Walters.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don’s name to the Safe Haven Animal Shelter in Elizabeth, IL.
