Charlene L Hansel, 96, of Sanibel Island, Fla., died of Covid-19 Friday, January 1, 2021, at Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque. Her passing was peaceful, and her son and daughter-in-law were able to be with her. All of her children and many of her grandchildren were able to see and talk to her remotely.
Charlene was born on June 6, 1924, in Galena, Ill., the daughter of Charles and Louise (Lawyer) Jeffrey. She grew up in Galena among a large extended family of grandparents, aunts, uncles and 26 cousins who were all very close. She was gifted with a beautiful singing voice, and music was a very important part of her life. During her high school years she was the MC of pep rallies and student functions at which she led the singing. She was Queen of the Mardi Gras parade in Galena in the late 1930s. She graduated from Galena High School and Henrotin Hospital School of Nursing in Chicago, Ill., during WWII. She worked as a nurse at both Mercy and Finley hospitals in Dubuque.
She married Richard V (Dick) Hansel on July 14, 1946, at Emmanuel Congregational Church in Dubuque. They spent 61 years together and raised four children. He was a well-known contractor and land developer in Dubuque, and throughout all of those years they worked together as a team. Charn, as she was always known, was a gifted decorator and decorated all of Dick’s open houses through the years. She used her voice singing in the choir at Grandview Methodist Church where she was active as a Sunday school teacher and member of the women’s circle. Along with church organist, Amber Jones, who played piano, Charn sang at various nursing homes every week for the residents. She also was in demand to sing at weddings and other functions. She was involved in all of her children’s activities and worked with the PTA at Irving Elementary School as well as being a Cub Scout leader and a member of The Republican Women’s group.
Charn and Dick cherished their family and spent time boating on the Mississippi River almost every weekend along with a wonderful group of family friends. They loved to dance and were great dancers. After moving to Sanibel Island, Fla., in 1976, they spent seven months of each year there and made even more friends, fished on the Sanibel River behind their home, walked on the beaches collecting shells, and were always busy. They raised and showed Budgerigar birds and won lots of prizes for them. Charn did exquisite shell crafts, even winning the Sanibel Shell Fair one year. They loved their church, the Sanibel Community Church, where Charn was a longstanding member of the choir. She was also one of the founding members of the Sanibel Community Chorus. She continued to play piano even until this past year.
Charn is survived by her children: Holly Hansel Kamm, Richard L (Diane) Hansel, and Jeffrey (Julie) Hansel, all of Dubuque, and Deborah Hansel, of Loveland, Colo.; grandchildren, Heather (Scott) Clark, Erin (Shawn) Story, Bryan (Ilena) Hansel, Becky Hansel, Eric (Destiny Meyer) Hansel, Adam (Kristina) Hansel, Angie (Chuck Johnson) Hansel, Elizabeth (JJ Bockenstedt) Hansel, Jennifer (Troy) Steffen, Curtis (Dana Gross) Rogers, and Jody Rogers; 17 great-grandchildren; and 4 great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Barbara Parkinson; and sister-in-law, Patricia Jeffrey. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; her parents, Charles and Louise (Lawyer) Jeffrey; her brother, Wesley Jeffrey; her parents-in-law, Wilbert and Blanche (Haught) Hansel; and her sister-in-law, Phyllis Seipp.
There will be a private family burial service at Bethel Church cemetery in Osterdock, Iowa, on Saturday, January 9. Egelhof, Siegert and Casper funeral home is in charge of arrangements and will livestream the service at 1 p.m. Saturday. A celebration of Charlene’s life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be given to Sanibel Community Church, 1740 Periwinkle Way, Sanibel, FL, 33957
The family would like to thank the staff at Hawkeye Care Center who took such loving care of Charn. You helped her to be comfortable and to get through this difficult past year.