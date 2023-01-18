OMAHA, Neb. — Mary Carson (Hill) Ehrlich, 80, 14910 Wirt St. Omaha, NE, went home to be with the Lord at 6:24PM Friday November 25, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Services will be held at 10a.m. Saturday January 21, 2023, at Arbor Oaks Church on Kennedy Road, followed by a graveside prayer service at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West, IA. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.

