OMAHA, Neb. — Mary Carson (Hill) Ehrlich, 80, 14910 Wirt St. Omaha, NE, went home to be with the Lord at 6:24PM Friday November 25, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Services will be held at 10a.m. Saturday January 21, 2023, at Arbor Oaks Church on Kennedy Road, followed by a graveside prayer service at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Key West, IA. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, Dubuque, Iowa is assisting the family.
Mary was born in Prairie du Chien, WI on June 20, 1942, daughter of William and Irene (Bacon) Hill. She moved to Dubuque, IA with her family at a young age. Mary attended Senior High School and graduated with the class of 1960. Mary was married to Loras A. Ehrlich on January 20, 1962. Together they had one son, William. Mary worked on the earliest computers brought to industry as a programmer for Interstate Power Company where she retired after 20 years of service. She lived in Dubuque, IA for most of her life, although for the past 14 years she lived in Omaha, NE.
Mary was a born-again Christian and was a member of Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel for many years before moving to Omaha. She was a good friend to many; she highly valued Christian education, and on one occasion paid the tuition of a needy student at Emmaus Bible College.
Recommended for you
Mary enjoyed planting trees and mowing the grass of her large yard at her Dubuque home. She had several flower and plant gardens where many hours were spent carefully tending, weeding, and making beautiful arrangements. In the winter she loved to plow snow off the driveway on her John Deere lawn tractor. Mary was involved in many organizations: Dubuque Kennel Club, Beta Sigma Phi, Iowa Federation of Handweavers and Spinners, and Sarasponda Spinners.
After moving to Omaha Mary took part in numerous weaving classes. She focused on her weaving, completing many beautiful projects and inspiring others to “keep at it”. Mary was a treasured member of the Omaha Spinners and Weavers Guild and the Covenant Presbyterian Church Circle. She taught classes and organized events to help raise awareness of and keep interest in that unique art.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, William and Irene Hill, and her husband Loras A. Ehrlich (Dec. 27, 1996).
Mary is survived by her son, William Alan Ehrlich (Stephanie Robertson); granddaughter, Molly Hayden Ehrlich; sister, Garlyn Leigh Saupe (David Saupe); nephew, Micheal D. Saupe (Lori); niece, Janet M. Wilson (Steven).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.