Jeanne Eugenia Marshall, 81, of Dubuque, died Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at the Sunnycrest Manor in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
The Funeral Service for Jeanne will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service with Rev. Karen Candee officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6. The service will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Jeanne was born November 30, 1939, in Dubuque, the daughter of Earl F. and Edna Hedrich Schepple. On December 16, 1963, she married Lynden C. Marshall. He died January 19, 2018.
She was a U.S. Navy veteran.
She was a homemaker.
She took secretarial training at N.I.I.I. She was a member of the Navy Waves.
Survivors include one daughter, Corenna (Joe) Golden, of Dubuque, and one son, Michael ‘Mike’ Marshall, of Dubuque; eight grandchildren, Matthew Marshall, Danielle Marshall, Stephen Marshall, Matt Jackson, Cord Marshall, Ryan Hefel, Crystal Hefel, and Angelique Kelly; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Barb Becker, of Bellevue, and Myo Boyer, of Dubuque; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, one brother and a daughter-in-law, Kelley.
A special thank-you to Sunnycrest Manor and Hospice of Dubuque.
