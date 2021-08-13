CUBA CITY, Wis. — Donald A. Booth, 93, of Cuba City, died on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 16, at United Methodist Church in Cuba City, where services will be held at noon. Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City.

Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, of Cuba City, is assisting the family.

