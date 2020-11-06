Eugene Clyde Skinner, 95, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at Luther Manor in Dubuque due to COVID-19.
Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until 10:15 AM Saturday, November 7, 2020, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Please respect our current social distancing requirements. In accordance to the city mask mandate, masks are required at the visitation and Mass. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Eugene’s family.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Eugene will be 10:30 AM Saturday, November 7, 2020, at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church with Father Jim Goerend as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6. The Mass will be live streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Eugene was born May 21, 1925, in Glen Haven, WI, the son of Clyde and Irene Wildman Skinner. On October 5, 1946, he married Alice M. Howe at Church of the Nativity in Dubuque. She passed away April 6, 2019.
Gene was a World War II U.S. Army Veteran serving from 1943 until 1946 with the AAA Battery B 514th Battalion 10th Army.
He was a Past Commander of the American Legion Post. He held many positions such as Director, President, and Vice President of the Iowa Bowling Association. He was the President and Secretary of the Dubuque Bowling Association, as well as President and member of the Iowa State Senior Bowling Association and Hall of Fame. He is a member of the Hall of Fame at the Bowling Association at the local, state, seniors, and State Senior Levels. He worked at John Deere Dubuque Works starting in 1948, having served as a Vice President of UAW Local 94 for 6 years, and retired as a supervisor in 1981. He also served as a special deputy sheriff for 15 years, a casket bearer for St. Vincent de Paul for eight years, and was a lifetime member of the DAV-VFW.
Survivors include his children, Connie (Don) Riedl, of Dubuque, Barbara (Jerry) Hawbaker, of Olive Branch, MS, Marsha (Pat) Corken, of Dubuque, Marla (Ken) Cruise, of Dubuque, William Skinner, of Dubuque, Gail (Dennis) Hayes, of Dubuque, Paul Skinner, of Dubuque, Stacy (Tim) Vath, of Greer, SC; 24 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Pauley, of Burton, WI.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Monroe Skinner; one Sister, Ruth Blindert; and brothers-in-law, Harlan “Tess” Pauley and Arnold Blindert.
A special thank-you to Luther Manor staff, especially Mary and Linda for their loving care and support.
