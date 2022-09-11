Janice M. Bahl, Fort Myers, Fla. — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, with a prayer service at 3 p.m., Hoffman Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Church of the Resurrection.
Sally J. DeMuth, Savage, Minn. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
John T. Donovan, Cascade, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Carrie A. Hartnett, Lancaster, Wis. — Celebration of life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Copper Dome Sports Bar, Lancaster.
Ila M. Mueller, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. today and 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona. Service: 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12 at the funeral home.
Doris L. Phillips, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the funeral home.
Rebecca C. Rosemeyer, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12, Clare House Chapel, Mount St. Francis Center.
Carol Sproule Bussan, Galena, Ill. — Committal service: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14, St. Michaels Cemetery, Galena.
