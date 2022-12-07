Thomas J. Zwack, 82, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at home surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque, with a parish wake service at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30a.m., Friday, December 9, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dubuque with Rev. Steve Garner officiating, and Fr. James Chappell as the concelebrant. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Thomas was born on November 6, 1940 in Dubuque to Bernard and Jeanne (Thompson) Zwack.
He attended St. Anthony’s grade school and was a graduate of Loras Academy.
He was united in marriage to Patricia Hammel on October 12, 1963 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dubuque. She preceded him in death on July 19, 2013.
Thomas was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. Thomas enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his beloved youngest grandson, Spencer (aka “Little Papa.”) and his youngest daughter, Amanda. Thomas, Amanda, and Spencer were known as the “3 Musketeers.”
Thomas came from a long line of well-known contractors including his grandfather Anton Zwack. The family is known for their impeccable carpentry skills. Their work is recognizable locally in Keane Hall at Loras College, American Trust/Midwest One on Main Street, and multiple school buildings in Dubuque, along with many other prominent buildings in the surrounding area. Thomas took great pride in his longstanding family history of carpentry work. He worked alongside many family members until branching out on his own.
Thomas enjoyed the sound of his own voice, getting together with his two breakfast club groups, and watching This Old House, Gun Smoke, and Blue Bloods. He thoroughly cherished his nightly phone calls with his dear friend, Jim Lang, and many other special conversations he had with great friends. He also enjoyed his lunch outings with Tom Swift, Jerry Swift, and his brother-in-law, William Hammel.
Thomas was the life of the party, no alcohol needed! He was a true jokester and always knew how to push the right buttons. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone without promise of payment. His Catholic religion was very important to him. There is not enough time or space in this obituary to give credit where credit is deserved. God broke the mold with Thomas.
Thomas is survived by his two daughters, Dawn M. (John) Block and Amanda M. (Joe Kunsch) Zwack Brune, both of Dubuque; four grandchildren, Jeremy Block of Dyersville, IA, Jamie (Elissa) Block of West Salem, WI, Jordan (Abigail) Block of East Dubuque, IL, and Spencer Brune of Dubuque, IA; six great-grandchildren, Preston, Parker, Grace, and Peyton Block, Courtland and Braylann Block, and Lilly Metcalf-Block; three sisters, Sandy (Larry) Smith, Pam Beaver, Christy (Bill) Brosnahan. Thomas is also survived by in-laws, William (Bonnie) Hammel, Jerry (Carol) Hammel, and Roger Dean.
Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; wife Patricia; mother and father in-law, Omer and Loretta Hammel; in-laws, Katherine Dean, Jean Hammel, Thomas Hammel, Ronald Hammel, Marcia Hammel, and John Beaver.
In lieu of flowers, a Thomas J. Zwack Memorial Fund has been established.
The Zwack family wishes to thank the doctors and nurses of Mercy One Hospital, Paramount, and Hospice of Dubuque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.