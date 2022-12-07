Thomas J. Zwack, 82, of Dubuque, Iowa passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 3, 2022 at home surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 JFK Road, Dubuque, with a parish wake service at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30a.m., Friday, December 9, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dubuque with Rev. Steve Garner officiating, and Fr. James Chappell as the concelebrant. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

