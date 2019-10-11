Georgia Bankson, 85, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at home.
Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 12, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque, where friends may greet the family from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Rev. Loren Shellabarger will officiate. Interment will be in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Georgia was born September 7, 1934, in Stanford, Ill., the daughter of Orville and Opal (Lumley) Hendren. She married Glenn “Tom” Bankson on July 30, 1954, at Third Presbyterian Church in Dubuque. He preceded her in death on November 27, 2015, after 61 years of marriage.
Georgia was employed for many years as a maintenance secretary at the University of Dubuque until her retirement. She enjoyed taking trips to Minnesota with her family, and was blessed to recently vacation there with her twin sister, where they celebrated their 85th birthday together. She also enjoyed winters in Florida with Tom, and camping trips with the family. Georgia was an outgoing social butterfly who never turned down an invitation out. She loved to play cards, dice, and cribbage, and get together with her various ladies groups.
Georgia will be remembered by her children, Rick (Tracy) Bankson, of Dubuque, Lori (Bruce) Erickson, of Madison, Wis., and Ginny (Peter) Bellings, of Dubuque; her grandchildren, Matthew, Lindsey (Dusty) and Ryan; her great-grandchildren, Lily and Henry; her brother, Bill (Linda) Hendren, of Dumont, Iowa; her twin sister, Gladyce Malony, of Jacksonville, Ore.; her sister-in-law, Judy Hendren, of Waterloo; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Lyle Hendren; and her brother-in-law, Earl Bankson.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Dubuque. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.