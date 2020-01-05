Sister Deanna Marie, BVM, (Bernita), 79, 1050 Carmel Drive in Dubuque, died Wednesday, January 1, 2020, at Marian Hall.
Visitation will be from 9 until 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, in Marian Hall Chapel. Sharing of Memories will follow at 10:15 a.m., followed immediately by the Mass of Christian Burial. Burial will be in Mount Carmel Cemetery.
Sister Deanna served the BVM congregation as director of associates, secretary to the president, assistant archivist and archivist. She was the director of the National Sisters Vocation Conference. She ministered as pastoral administrator in Stockett and Centerville, Mont.; lay ecclesial pastoral coordinator in Port Orchard, Wash.; ministry outreach coordinator for the Diocese of Great Falls-Billings, Mont.; and pastoral life director for the Archdiocese of Seattle. She also was a secondary teacher in Saint Paul, Minn. She was born on May 20, 1940, in Portland, Ore., to William and Lillian (Messner) Carr. She entered the BVM congregation on Aug. 2, 1959, from Christ the King Parish in Seattle. She professed first vows on Feb. 2, 1962, and final vows on July 16, 1967.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by sisters Bernadette (John) Hart, Seattle, Colleen (Mike) Wartelle, Everett, Wash., and Judith (John) Downing, Seattle; niece(s); nephew(s); cousins, including Sister Kathleen Carr, BVM; and the Sisters of Charity, BVM, with whom she shared life for 60 years.
Memorials may be given to Sisters of Charity, BVM Support Fund, 1100 Carmel Drive, Dubuque, IA 52003 or online at https://www.bvmsisters.org/support_donate.cfm.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.